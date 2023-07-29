From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Residents of Okagwe Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of Abia state have commended the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for the provision of solar streetlights in the area.

The streetlights installation was in continuation of the over 500 streetlights provided across the five local government areas of the Senatorial District.

A media aide to Kalu, Sunny Idika in a release quoted a resident of the community, Grace Kalu as saying that the project had impacted their lives significantly.

“The provision of the streetlights has brought back nightlife to the community. I have had more sales at night because of the street lights. It has also helped security-wise. We appreciate Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for this gesture.”

Another resident, Chief Kalu Ukoha, the release said commended Kalu for reaching out to them, stressing that he had always known the lawmaker to be a good man and a promise keeper before he became a senator, describing him as a forthright politician.

“I know Senator to be a good man, promise keeper, and forthright politician. His electoral wasn’t surprising because I know he performed creditably better than other senators. I thank him for the provision of solar street lights to my community,” he said.

An indigene of Asaga Ohafia community, Ifeanyi Iro, though on a visit to Okagwe, was quoted as having thanked God that he did not waste his vote, describing Kalu as an exceptional politician.

He stated it was a thing that Kalu had started fulfilling his electioneering promises this early, and said he would continue to get their votes as a promise keeper.

Iro expressed their appreciation to the lawmaker on behalf of all youths in the Ohafia local government area.

Senator Kalu had in June announced the commencement of the second phase of solar-powered street lights-up project across his constituency.