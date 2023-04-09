From Uche Usim

Joe Eze Aru, a traditional title holder in Abia State and businessman, has condoled with former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu over the recent passing of his first wife, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu, aged 61.

Aru described the loss as huge, not only to the Senator but to all well-meaning Abians.

While praying for the repose of her soul, Aru urged Dr Kalu to take solace in the fact that his late wife remained his pillar of support and lived a fruitful life.

He said: “Mrs Ifeoma Kalu’s death is painful but we can’t question God. We take solace in the fact that death comes upon us when our earthly life is done. It’s just that she completed hers rather too quickly at the age of 61 and heaven quickly repossessed her.

“By her death, we’ve been robbed the services of a hardworking mother and pillar that supports many. Heaven has indeed gained a precious soul. May God grant her soul eternal rest”, Aru said.

The former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Kalu, announced the death of his first wife, Ifeoma, via a post on his official social media page.

He described her as a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.