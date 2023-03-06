From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Emmanuel Agomo, has warned that Christians would not allow the rigging of Abia State gubernatorial poll and urged Abia voters to elect only the best candidate.

The CAN chairman, who gave the warning at Umuahia during a meeting with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Greg Ibe, had with leaders and members of CAN, Abia State chapter, informed Prof Ibe that CAN under his leadership had earlier organized liberation prayers against evil altars in the state.

Agomo commended Prof Ibe for his determination to liberate Abia State but reminded him that it was in the hands of Abians to choose their leaders and urged him to work harder.

The Christian leaders during the event, prayed for God’s protection upon Prof Ibe and the people of Abia State.

Ibe in his speech, appealed to the Christian leaders to partner with him in liberating Abia State from evil powers and elements of backwardness.

Ibe who used the meeting to reel out his plans for Abia if elected Governor, lamented the travails of Abia civil servants and pensioners who he said, are in terrible conditions occasioned by non-payment of their wages and stipends.

Ibe dismissed the claims that he was dead or amputated, explaining that the false stories were peddled by enemies of Abia State who are afraid of the coming developmental revolution.

He revealed that his health began to experience some challenges immediately he declared his intention to contest for the 2023 Abia Governorship race but expressed appreciation to God for keeping him strong.

The APGA guber candidate who revealed he has suffered several diabolical attacks by enemies of Abia, assured that God’s hands of protection has kept him stronger in the thick of all the challenges.

“Subsequently, there is nothing they have not done to stop this mission of liberating and developing our State.

“In desperate bid to stop me, they began spreading false rumours about me. They attacked my health with Juju and began to circulate evil reports that I have been amputated . They enlisted the partnership of some aggrieved politicians who went as far as falsifying someone’s WAEC certificate and alleged it was mine.

“In order to make people hate me, they lied that I am being sponsored by former Governor T. A. Orji. They even went as far as deploying money that would have been used in bettering the life of our people in funding some collaborators to go to several Courts against me. But no matter what they did, God of Ndi Abia said No.