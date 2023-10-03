From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State has dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the Labour Party for the Obingwa East state constituency in the Abia state House of Assembly, Peter Azubuike against the election of the PDP candidate, Chief Solomon Akpulonu.

The Labour Party candidate had petitioned the tribunal, alleging over voting and called for the cancellation and rerun in 28 polling units.

He insisted that the election didn’t comply with the Electoral Act.

In its ruling, the tribunal headed by Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi, held that the Labour Party’s petition lacked merit and could not prove the allegation of over voting and non-compliance with the electoral act.

The tribunal declared Akpulonu as validly elected and awarded a N200,000 cost against the LP candidate.

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia, Akpulonu, who is a former majority leader of the Assembly, commended the tribunal for what he described as an erudite and well considered judgment.

He enjoined Azubuike who happens to be his cousin to join hands with him to develop the constituency.

Also speaking, counsel to the PDP candidate, Chidozie Ogunji, stated that the petition lacked merit and commended the tribunal for dismissing it.