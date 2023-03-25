From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State House of Assembly has denied rumours making the rounds that there were plans to impeach Governor Okezie Ikpeazu from office, saying that there were no such plans. Rumours had it that the majority of the House members, especially those from Abia Central and Abia South, have concluded plans to impeach Ikpeazu who has barely two months to leave office.

The House members pushing for Ikpeazu’s impeachment are said to be aggrieved with the governor over certain issues.

However, speaking after meeting with Ikpeazu at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba, members of the State House of Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu dismissed the rumour making the rounds in the social media that the House was planning to impeach the governor.

Equally speaking, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu and the Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwu Chijioke described the rumour as a figment of the imagination of the purveyors of the rumour.

Describing the rumour as a blatant lie from the pit of hell, the members said that the House was yet to even reconvene after the election recess and wondered why such rumours should be receiving attention.

They said that Governor Ikpeazu has done well in the state and the House is happy with him, hence , there is no need for any impeachment.

Hon. Chijioke particularly pointed out that, there was no way an impeachment can be carried out without his knowledge as the Minority Leader.

The members of the Abia State House of Assembly numbering 13 further urged Abians to disregard the unfounded rumour while assuring that they would sustain their support to Governor Ikpeazu to enable him complete his tenure successfully.