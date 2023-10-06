From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said it rejected the judgement of the Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the victory of Gov. Alex Otti in the March 18, 2023 election.

A statement signed Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Abia State described the verdict as the mother of all Miscarriage of Justice.

The statement read in part, “It is unacceptable and we reject it.

We condemn unequivocally the judgment of the tribunal. Consequently, we have mandated our legal team to appeal the judgement of the tribunal.

“With this judgement today (Friday), it is obvious that justice was strangulated; more so, and very worrisome is that the court may no longer be the hope of the common man if justice continues to be debased.

“As a party, we approached the tribunal with fundamental issues that questions on Non-compliance and qualifications. We provided substantial evidences and facts in support of our petitions but was surprised and shocked that the tribunal closed its eyes against all the evidences before it and averted justice.

“Abia is aware that extraneous forces were at play during the proceedings. There was a high ranking individual whose inappropriate presence during one of the proceedings was viewed with suspicion.

“It was part of the machinations to intimidate, coax and arm-twist the judges in order to pervert justice and deliver judgement in favour of a particular client, irrespective of abundant evidences before the tribunal.

“This undoubtedly, may have fueled the audacity and open display of provocative arrogance by Labour Party led Abia State government, which had predicted the possible outcome of the judgement and switched into an excitement and celebration mood, a week before verdict.

“Regrettably, the Abia Election Petition Tribunal could not brush-off or borrow courage to defeat intimidation in order to deliver justice as exemplified recently, by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”

The statement called on APC supporters on our teaming supporters Abia to remain calm and keep faith in the judiciary.