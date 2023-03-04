Kenneth Udeh

Front line Abia Gubernatorial candidate of the Action People’s Party (APP) Hon. Mascot Kalu has received the backing of the Catholic, Anglican, Presbyterian and other pentecostal churches ahead of Saturday’s March 11 Governorship and state Assembly elections.

The Christian Organisations under the Auspices of ‘Nigerian Christian Youth Forum’, Abia State, declared support for the former Chief Staff to the State Government on Saturday at a World Press Conference held at the Mater Dei Catholic Cathedral in Umuahia.

According to the Organisation after it had carefully assessed other candidates ,Mascot is the only Gubernatorial candidate in the March 11 election who is sincere and purposeful in changing the narratives of the state in line with the values and Democratic standards set by the church.

The declaration programme attracted the presence of thousands of Christian faithfuls across denominations from private, civil service, entertainment and others in the state who converged to formally announce the adoption of the Action People’s Party candidate who they believe Stands the best chance to turn the State’s ’s economy around through business-friendly policies, given his track record in managing successful businesses as well as his display of excellent display of public service manager given is experience in public office.

The Organisation noted though they were partisan but the poor state of infrastructure, pitiable state of government workers and retirees and corruption made it necessary for all to join hands to rescue the state.

NSYF stressed that as religious organisations prayers alone won’t solve the hardship experienced by the citizenry under the current state and political dispensation but by offering the church the opportunity to air their opinions and the chance to vote for Mascot, who will bring back sanity, policies and required impetus to rescue the state from its deplorable condition especially the plight of its workers.

Speaking at the press event, President of NYCF ,Brother Eugene Okonta JP remarked that Mascot’s Manifesto speaks volume of the ability of a political party to hit the ground running towards tackling the essential needs and wants of Abians.

The statement read in parts; “

“The Nigeria Christian Youth forum, Abia State a Non- Governmental Organisation wishes to commend all Nigerians for coming out en masse and participating actively in the concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections held across the country last Saturday, 25th of February, 2023.

“At this juncture, the Nigeria Christian Youth forum, Abia State, wish to make it public that, following a wide opinion sampling, meetings and interactions with the electorates, parties and candidates who will be participating in the forthcoming election and having studied the manifestos of the eligible candidates/parties, which speaks volume of the ability of a political party to hit the ground running towards tackling the essential needs and wants of the citizenry, the manifesto and the candidacy of the Action People’s Party, gave us a strong conviction of hope.

“Therefore, this press conference holding today, is to make a formal declaration, that the Nigeria Christian Youth forum, Abia State after our meeting, on Thursday, 2nd March, 2023, unanimously endorsed and adopted the sole candidacy of Sir Mascot Uzor Kalu (KSJI) of the Action People’s Party Abia State, as our Gubernatorial candidate for the Saturday 11th March Governorship election in the state, having found him worthy to deliver, when elected, as the Governor of Abia State.

“It might interest you to know that the endorsement of Sir Mascot Uzor Kalu came after a careful, studious process, which also took into consideration his wealth of experiences both in public service and private sector. We therefore, call on all Abians to give him their votes. We believe that he will deliver on the mandate of Abians if given the opportunity to serve.

Fielding questions from Journalists, Umuahia North Coordinator of the group, Mr. Ezeikpe Ibekwe shed more light on why the organization picked Mascot.

Explaining Ibekwe said that amongst other major highpoints of Mascot’s action plan, the organisation became further convinced by how Kalu outlined he intended to address the disengagement of Non Abia indigenes from the State’s workforce, where he pledged to run an all inclusive Government.

Kalu’s plan run a youthful executive council within the age bracket of 30 including other challenges facing the state with clearly spelt out solutions to solve the problems formed other reasons the group decided to rally behind Mascot.

Concluding , the group appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve in its conduct to ensure a free , fair and peaceful polls,while urging the citizens not be discouraged by the negative reports that greeted last Saturday’s election.

Other executives who attended the briefing include; Vice President Ms. Kalu Ngozi; Secretary, Ezema Johnbosco; Coordinator Bende represnting Abia Senatorial district, Hon. Ukaegbu Anaezichi; Chairman correspondence chapel of Abia NUJ Coordinator media, Chief Sam Obinna Ibe; Coordinator Aba South representing Abia South senatorial district, Awah Jonah, among others.