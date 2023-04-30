….Says, Rivers’ peace, progress paramount

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18, 2023, election in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has declared his unwillingness to pursue his mandate at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Abe announced his withdrawal from the tribunal, when he addressed chieftains of his political party at the Freedom House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday, stressing that the sacrifices made by Rivers people, who believed in his cause, were paramount.

The former lawmaker, who represented the Rivers South East senatorial district at the National Assembly, said that, although the process that produced the governor-elect, Siminialayi Fubara, was faulty, his withdrawal from the Election Petitions Tribunal, was for the peace, progress and unity of the state.

He said: “We must learn as politicians, to be pragmatic and to always put interest of Rivers State and the people above every other interest.

“I want to say that for me the progress, prosperity, peace, unity of our state has always been and will remain paramount to me at all times. We cannot at any stage of our politics put our own interest against the interest of those who have sacrificed so much to follow us. We cannot at any stage of our politics put what we consider our ego above every other consideration in our state.

“Having made a very clear view of the situation in the state, and what is happening in the state, I have decided in consultation with the party both at the national and at the state that, I, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, will withdraw my petition at the Election Petitions Tribunal in the interest first of those that have suffered and laboured so much in this politics in support of our cause, and more importantly, in the interest of our state, so that we begin to reduce the confusion in the state in order to give all of us an opportunity to move forward with our lives.

“I take this decision considering the pains, trauma and confusion that it will bring to a lot of you who have prepared to present your pain to the court and let the court determine what happens here.”

He, however, assured his supporters that he would continue to champion a better tomorrow for Rivers residents and the state.