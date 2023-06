Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Deputy Governor of Niger, Mr Yakubu Garba, have urged Nigerians to embrace peace, describing it as a “panacea” for sustainable development.

They spoke with newsmen shortly after the two Rakat prayers at the Eid Prayer Ground in Minna.

Abdulsalami also called on all Nigerians to do what was best for the country in line with the spirit of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.