Former Head of State and elder statesman, General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, GCFR, will chair the public presentation of the book, ‘The Making of Modern Nigeria – From Pre-colonial Era to Date’, published by The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun.

The book’s public presentation is scheduled to hold on September 21, 2023, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja at 11am.

In a letter, General Abdulsalami thanked the management of The Sun for inviting him, stating: “It’s most kind and thoughtful of your action. I hereby accept to chair the book presentation.”

Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said General Abubakar’s choice as Chairman was informed by his statesmanship and continued role to ensure peace and stability in the country.

He said the book presentation will attract top officials at the Presidency, National Assembly, State governments, members of the diplomatic corps, businessmen, and Nigerians from all walks of life.

Ukeh stated that the book is a sequel to an earlier one entitled ‘The Golden Book,’ published by the company to commemorate Nigeria’s 50th independence anniversary in 2010.

The book, The Sun MD said, “is the story of Nigeria’s journey to nationhood, chronicling the political, cultural, social and economic evolution of the country.”

Primed as part of the contribution to celebrate the nation’s 63rd Independence anniversary, the 332-page book is grouped into six sections with 16 chapters.

“Besides giving us a sense of identity, knowledge of history,” Ukeh said, the book “offers us valuable insights to understand present-day challenges and ask deeper questions as to why things are the way they are.”

Section 1 of the book, according to him, which has three chapters, dwells on the evolution of Nigeria, government institutions, and factors that shaped the country’s foreign policy.

He said that Section 2, with three chapters, talks about the country’s economy, dissecting the era of substantial agricultural production, the emergence of crude oil and its effect, and the nature of the new economy.

Section 3 dwells on the nation’s journey in education, from Yaba to Ibadan, and the evolution of indigenous media, taking the story from the period of government monopoly to liberalisation.

Ukeh said Section 4 focuses on culture, sports, and social development, highlighting the country’s glorious years in football, the stars in sports, both football and boxing, and the country’s tourism landmarks.

Section 5, he said, highlights the founders and institutions of the nation, x-raying outstanding Nigerians, living and dead, and pre-eminent institutions contributing to the country’s socio-economic and political development.

The book, a collaborative work among The Sun, Bridgehead Communications Limited, and Compact Communications Limited, was edited by Onuoha Ukeh, Dr. Tony Onyima, and Chief Chuddy Oduenyi, all versatile journalists and communications professionals.

Endorsed by the Federal Government via a letter by the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the book is for general use, research, and teaching purposes.