Twenty-four hours to the public presentation of the book, The Making of Modern Nigeria: From Pre-Colonial Era Till Date, published by The Sun, prominent Nigerians have confirmed their attendance of the auspicious event.

The book’s public presentation holds tomorrow, September 21, 2023, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja at 11am.

Among those who will attend the event are former Head of State and elder statesman, His Excellency, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who is Chairman of the occasion; former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Mr. Allen Onyema, Esq.

Others are Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who is the keynote speaker on the topic: “Nigeria and the Task of Nation-building;” Senators Seriake Dickson, Ali Ndume, Victor Umeh, Yemi Adaramodu and Prof Obiora Okonkwo, visiting professor in University of Abuja and Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, who are discussants.

Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Alex Otti of Abia, Mai Mala Buni, Ademola Adeleke, among others are expected to attend the book public presentation.

Leaders of the National Assembly, ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and heads of government parastatals will also attend the event.

Speaking on the expected attendance of dignitaries, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh, said top government functionaries and others had called in to confirm their attendance.

“We expect to have a full house of dignitaries from all walks of life. We have received confirmations, from governors, ministers, diplomats, federal and state lawmakers, former governors, media executives and entrepreneurs etc. The internet in the book is really high,” Ukeh said.

The Making of Modern Nigeria – From Pre-colonial Era Till Date, is a sequel to an earlier book published by The Sun entitled, ‘The Golden Book” to commemorate Nigeria’s 50th independence anniversary in 2010.

The new book, Ukeh said, “is the story of Nigeria’s journey to nationhood, chronicling the political, cultural, social and economic evolution of Nigeria”. Primed as part of the contribution to celebrate the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary, the 332-page book is grouped into six sections with 16 chapters.

“Besides giving us a sense of identity, knowledge of history,” The Sun MD said, the book “offers us valuable insights to understand present-day challenges and ask deeper questions as to why things are the way they are.”

Explaining the content of the book, he said Section 1, which has three chapters, dwells on the evolution of Nigeria, government institutions, and factors that shaped the country’s foreign policy.

According to him, Section 2, with three chapters, talks about the country’s economy, dissecting the era of substantial agricultural production, the emergence of crude oil and its effect, and the nature of the new economy.

Section 3 dwells on the nation’s journey in education, from Yaba to Ibadan, and the evolution of indigenous media, taking the story from the period of government monopoly to liberalization.

Ukeh said Section 4 focuses on culture, sports, and social development, highlighting the country’s glorious years in football, the stars in sports, both football and boxing, and the country’s tourism landmarks.

Section 5, he said, highlights the founders and institutions of the nation as well as looks at some outstanding Nigerians, living and dead, and pre-eminent institutions contributing to the country’s socio-economic and political development.

The book, a collaborative work between The Sun, Bridgehead Communications Limited, and Compact Communications Limited, was edited by Onuoha Ukeh, Dr. Tony Onyima, and Chief Chuddy Oduenyi, all versatile journalists and communications professionals.

Endorsed by the Federal Government via a letter by the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the book is for general use, research, and teaching purposes.