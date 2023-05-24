ACF, GAMJI send congratulatory messages

From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Ahead of the inauguration and formation of a new cabinet by the incoming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu administration and the upcoming leadership elections in the National Assembly, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State had continued to play an important role and join others to take necessary steps that would make everything smooth sailing.

Governor Abdulrazaq emerged as ‘consensus candidate’ for Chairman during the closed-door meeting held by members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The new NGF Chairman has not only thanked his colleague governors for choosing him as their chairman but has also promised to uphold the ideals and vision of the association and ensure regular consultations with members.

‘I want to thank Allah, exalted is He, for the historic event in which my brother Governors bestowed upon me the Chairmanship of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). The significance and the huge responsibilities of this office are not lost on me.

I hereby pledge to uphold the ideals and vision of the NGF whilst recognising and appreciating the eminent track record of the institution as a most credible, authoritative, influential and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, interests and aspirations.

l will ensure regular consultation with all members in order to arrive at a consensus on all issues for the advancement and promotion of national interest, peace, progress, and stability of the nation.

As a body, we will also continue our tradition of maintaining a close and cordial relationship with His Excellency the President, the National Assembly, all federal and state institutions, the business community, civil society, media, and development partners.

Finally, l wish to thank my dear colleagues for the confidence reposed in me as the new Chairman of NGF’ Abdulrazaq submitted on Wednesday morning in a statement by the Governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye

The NGF which had since 1999 emerged as a powerful power bloc in the country, is a non-partisan platform that was created to enhance collaboration among the executive governors of Nigeria.

It had since continued to act as a single political force. Those who had served as chairman of the NGF at different times include Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, who is currently the APC National Chairman, Mr Rotimi Amechi, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Mr Abdul Aziz Yari and Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The new NGF Chairman, who would be ending his first term on May 29, 2023, had won re-election on March 18, 2023. He is the third governor to win a second term in the history of Kwara State.

As is the tradition, a PDP governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, was elected as Vice Chairman of the governors’ forum.

Governor Abdulrahman succeeds the outgoing Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who has acted as the Chairman of NGF, since last year.

Former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was the substantive Chairman of the NGF until his second term in office ended last year.

The NGF is an umbrella body for all 36 state governors in the country.

in the same vein, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Kwara State chapter, has also congratulated the governor on his emergence as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The state chairman, Dr Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, in a statement issued in Ilorin and made available to reporters on Wednesday submitted that Governor Abdulrazaq’s emergence as NGF chairman ‘is well deserved’.

‘His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq earned this new role by the dint of hard work, commitment and selfless sacrifice towards the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election at the federal level and in Kwara State’ he said.

He expressed delight that Abdulrazaq has continued to make Kwara State proud amongst the comity of states in the country.

He congratulated the government and the people of Kwara State for the honour that Abdulrazaq has once again, brought home.

While praying Allah to continue to guide the governor aright in all his endeavours, especially in steering the affairs of the state and the NGF, Kwara State ACF also called on members of the NGF irrespective of political affiliations to join hands with their new chairman in the onerous task of moving the NGF and Nigeria forward.

Similarly, the Gamji Members Association (GAMA), Kwara State chapter, has also sent a message of congratulations to the governor.

The group that is committed to the ideals of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello said it was delighted about Abdulrazaq getting chosen as the consensus candidate for Charman during the NGF meeting in Abuja on Tuesday night.

GAMA in a joint statement signed by its state President General, Alh Tunde Akanbi, and the Director of Publicity, Alh Abdullahi Olesin, congratulated the government and the people of Kwara State on this development, adding that ‘this positive development has, once again, made Kwara be on the front burner when it comes to the affairs of our dear nation – Nigeria’.