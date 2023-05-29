From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has re-appointed Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye as his Chief Press Secretary.

The re-appointment was confirmed in a statement by Murtala Atoyebi, the Chief Press Secretary to the Head of Service, Susan Oluwole.

The statement read in part, “The Executive Governor of Kwara State, H.E. Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the reappointment of Mr Rafiu Ajakaye as the Chief Press Secretary.

“While congratulating Ajakaye for his reappointment, the HOS admonished him to rededicate himself to his responsibility as the Governor’s spokesperson.”