The Nigeria Football Federation has deployed Dr. Ayo Hameed Abdulrahaman to the Nigeria National League as the chief operating officer, to take over from Mr. Emmanuel Adesanya who has retired from the Federal Civil Service after attaining the age of 60 years.

Abdulrahaman, who holds a doctorate degree in physical and health education, has robust sphere and institutional experience in football organization and administration. He is a deputy director in the Federal Civil Service.

Before his deployment, Dr. Abdulrahaman worked as deputy director in the NFF Competitions Department. He had also worked for many years previously as chief operating officer of the NNL, and also in the same capacity in the Nigeria Women Football League.