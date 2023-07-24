From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Kidnappers of the Director, News, Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation ( RSBC), Mrs. Priestba Anthony Nwokocha, has contacted her family demanding a sum of N150 million ransom to effect her release.

The disclosure was made by her husband, Mr. Anthony Wokocha, when members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) resident in Rivers State, paid a visit to the family to empathize with them on the unfortunate. incident

Mr. Wokocha told the NGE that his wife was on her way from work on Thursday evening, when she was kidnapped by gunmen.

According to him, the incident happened at about 8 pm on that fateful when her vehicle broke down and they were trying to fix it around the Golf Estate Highway, Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt.

He said the kidnappers contacted him on Saturday and asked him to arrange N150 million ransom, if he wants his wife to regain her freedom.

He also said the matter was being handled by a special unit of the Nigeria Police in charge of cases of kidnapping with the knowledge of the State Police Command Headquarters.

The state Commisioner of Police, CP Emeka Nwonyi, had at the weekend, ordered an investigation into the abduction of the Port Harcourt-based journalist Mrs. Priestba Anthony Nwokocha.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP) in a statement made available to journalists, said has ordered an investigation into the abduction to ensure the victim is released.

She said: “The CP has mandated tactical teams to ensure she regains her freedom and reunite with her family members.”