From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Catholic priest of Nnewi diocese, Rev Fr Stanislaus Mbamara, who was abducted two days ago has regained his freedom.

A statement signed by the Chancellor of the diocese, Rev Fr Rephael Ezeogu, announced the priest’s freedom on June 4 evening, although no details about the release were given.

The statement read: “With joy, Nnewi diocese is announcing that today June 4, 2023, Rev Fr Stanislaus Mbamara kidnapped two days ago has been liberated.

“We sincerely thank all of you who joined us in prayers for God’s intervention. Please, join us in happily acknowledging God’s compassion once again palpably manifested.

“Glory be to the Father, and Son and to the Holy Spirit as it was, in the beginning, is now and ever shall be world without end. Aman,” he concluded.