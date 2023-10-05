…Inaugurates Community Protection Guard committee

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal on Wednesday received Governor a comprehensive update on the status of the remaining kidnapped victims of the Federal University, Gusua, and measures being implemented to guarantee their safe return.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the briefing took place at the Government House during State’s Security Council chaired by the Governor with heads of various security agencies in attendance.

The statement noted that the Governor also inaugurated a steering committee for the establishment of Community Protection Guards (CPG).



“The Council deliberated on various strategies to tackle the disturbing cases of banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities in the state.

“Governor Lawal was given a comprehensive update on the status of the remaining kidnapped victims and the measures being implemented to guarantee their safe return.

“The heads of the security agencies also reviewed the progress made so far in implementing previous security measures and made recommendations for further improvement.

“Similarly, at the end of the security council meeting, Governor Dauda Lawal inaugurated the steering committee for the establishment of Community Protection Guards.

“The Committee has been constituted and entrusted with the primary responsibility of devising an implementable framework that will enable the immediate commencement of the activities of the proposed Community Protection Guards.

“The Committee is under the chairmanship of His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Malam Mumini, and its members selected from relevant stakeholders and organisations.

“The committee will study the problems experienced as a result of the activities of the banned ‘Yan Sa Kai’ and the suggestions outlined in the reports of the security agencies.

“It will develop implementable ways of establishing the Community Protection Guard in the state.

“Furthermore, the committee is expected to propose the structure, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), enabling law and remunerations of the Community Protection Guard at state, Local Government, and wards levels; recommend best ways of recruiting the personnel to avoid engagement of unmerited persons in the job.

“Take any other measures deemed necessary for the successful conduct of the assignment and submit a report within 30 days,” the statement said.