By Merit Ibe

Abbey Mortgage Bank, a financial institution known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, has announced its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The event will be held virtually and be accessible through a secure online platform for attendees and members of the public that intend to observe as the board and executive management reflect on the bank’s accomplishments.

The AGM which will take place at the company’s head office located at 23, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island Lagos, will showcase the bank’s 2022 financial performance and engage with valued shareholders on strategies and future prospects.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for AMB on comprehensive discussions on the bank’s strides toward technological innovations, customer-centrism, and commitment to sustainable banking practices. Abbey is embracing digital advancements to improve its operational efficiency as well as staying dedicated to being at the forefront of industry trends and adapting to evolving customer needs.

Despite the domestic and international economic challenges, the bank has continued its impressive profitable trajectory, generating record revenue for the third consecutive year in 2022 with a pre-tax profit of N827million, a 25.14per cent rise from the 2021 position of N661million.

Abbey has increased its brand recognition with notable growth in its professional reputation and closed the year on a high with a BBB investment rating from Augusto & Co., a renowned credit rating agency.

The bank was also recognised for its commitment to excellence, receiving awards for “Best Mortgage Bank, 2022”, “Best Mortgage Bank Brand 2022,” and “Best Mortgage Bank CEO from prominent industry organisations 2022.”

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AMB, Mr. Mobolaji Adewumi noted that “We are excited to convene with our esteemed shareholders for our 31st AGM to provide details of our progressive journey over the past year and plans on what looks like an illustrious future for the banks and you.

“Our committed shareholders, customers, and stakeholders. We look forward to sharing our accomplishments and future strategies and receiving valuable input from our shareholders.”

The bank encourages its shareholders to save the date and connect to the 31st AGM slated for May 31, 2023.

The streaming link will be made available at www.abbeymortgagebank.com