From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Members of the Northern Nigerian Youths for Abbas (NNYA) has implored the members elect of House of Representatives to rally round Hon.Tajudeen Abbas in his quest to emerge as the Speaker of House, saying he would bring positive changes to the National Assembly.

A statement jointly signed by the Coordinator and Public Relations Officers (PRO) of the group, Haliru Ibrahim and Abdullazeez Alhassana, they urged members-elect to queue behind the ambition of Hon. Abbas.

According to the statement, which was made available to the Sun, Nigeria democracy needs to strike a balance between legislative activism and achieving results in the overall interest of the people, hence the choice of Hon.Abbas

“We cannot talk about the leadership of the most important arm of the National Assembly, which aggregates the totality of our diversities as a people, without talking about getting a leadership that will prioritize the needs of the long suffering and marginalized people of Nigeria.

“Having contributed immensely to the growth of the democratic process with the sponsorship of 73 bills in the 9th Assembly alone, combining it another 43 bills to his credit in the 8th Assembly, he certainly has a lot to offer” they stated.

“We believe that the task of building bridges will be carried out effortlessly under the leadership of Hon Abbas. We reason that it would cost us more as a nation if we keep sacrificing our best brains on the altar of primordial sentiments such as zoning or religion.

“We appeal to the National Working Committee of our great party, the APC, to continue in consultations with all aspirants to ensure that the right thing is done to build iron-cast consensus and ensuring the emergence of a pan-Nigerian as leader of the 10th House of Representatives” the group said.