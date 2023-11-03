Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said President Bola Tinubu may assent to the 2023 supplementary budget today.

He spoke after the supplementary appropriation bill passed the third reading at both the upper and lower legislative chambers.

On Tuesday, the supplementary budget passed the first and second readings in the National Assembly.

President Bola Tinubu had asked the lawmakers to “speedily” consider and approve the bill.

Sequel to the approval of the budget, yesterday, the House had briefly adjourned the plenary before it hurriedly reconvened for the vote and proceedings of the day to be adopted.

Abbas said the development was because the president “may” sign it into law tomorrow (today).

“What we earlier did was the normal practice of waiting until the next legislative date to adopt the vote and proceedings to give it legal status.

“However, in view of this emergency development, I’m here calling back to the house to reconsider the vote and proceedings of today so that it can be put on record to form an alliance with whatever we have discussed,” he said.