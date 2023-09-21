From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 63 birthday celebration.

Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, hailed the First Lady for her exploits as three-term member of the National Assembly and as leader of the womenfolk in the country.

The speaker, while describing Mrs. Tinubu as mother of the country, whose life is worthy of emulation, commended the First Lady for being a strong, reliable and dependable pillar in the life of the President.

Abbas also describes Senator Tinubu as a philanthropist par excellence, noting that the Renewed Hope Initiative, the pet project of the First Lady, is billed to impact more lives positively across the country, especially women and children.