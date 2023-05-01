From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman, House Committee on Land Transport, Tajudeen Abbas, has emerged as the favourite for the speakership of the House in the 10th assembly, in a survey conducted by a parliamentary research-based organisation, Legislative Trends Assessors.

The organization, in a report signed by its Director, Communication, Research and Strategy, Abubakar Tijani, and made available to journalists, on Sunday, stated that a survey conducted among members-elect gave Abbas a clear lead.

It noted that a total of 292 members-elect were interviewed out of which 188 voted in favour of Abbas, while the remaining 104 respondents were split among 10 other contenders for the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The Legislative Trends Assessors is a strategic research-based organisation with a bias for parliamentary activities. We have been operating since 2007 and our polls have been very reliable.

“In this research, which was carried out between March 25 and April 25, 2023, we were able to reach out to 292 members-elect for the 10th House of Representatives and all of them volunteered information.

“At the end of the survey, 188 members-elect voted for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna state while Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gadgi representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau state came second with 40 votes representing 13.6 per cent and Hon. Muktar Betara representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar federal constituency of Borno state scored 26 votes representing 8.9 per cent.”

According to the group, “We carried out the research on eleven candidates who have either declared or signified their intention to contest for the position of Speaker in the next assembly.

“We asked a total of 12 questions revolving around zoning, competence, character and popularity and at the end of the survey, after analyzing the data collected, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas emerged as the preferred candidate.

“Majority of the respondents, who are members-elect voted in favour of zoning, character and competence. Many of them preferred the North West to produce the Speaker while some voted in favour of the North Central”.

It added that “The second and final opinion poll on the election of Speaker and other presiding officers in the National Assembly will be carried out as soon as the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima are sworn in on May 29.

“We want to carry out the second survey because this is a political poll and with politics nothing is static. It is a very dynamic and flexible exercise and things change fast. We believe that when the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) unveils its zoning formula, they may be some changes because some candidates will withdraw and new alliances will be formed.”