From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The news making the rounds Thursday that former Senate Minority leader and Senator representing Abia South senatotrial district at the upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe was shot and wounded, has been described as fake news.

The denial was made by Abaribe’s media aide, Uchenna Awom in a telephone chat.

Abaribe was one of the senators from the South East who spoke strongly on the floor of the red chambers of the national assembly that the Federal Government should dialogue with the Finnish Government to deal with Simon Ekpa over his sit-at-home order in the South East.

Reports quoted Abaribe as having said that when he spoke with the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria over the activities of Ekpa, the response he got was since Ekpa was not a citizen of Finland, there should dialogue between Nigerian Government and that of Finland.

However, a day after the Senate took decision on Ekpa, rumours made the round that the former Senate leader was shot and wounded on his way to Abia State.

Debunking the rumour, Awom said, “it is fake news, you know the time we are in now, people can say whatever they liked” and reassured that his principal was not attacked.