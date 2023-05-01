From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN) has set agenda for the incoming All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, urging the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure continuity of all ongoing projects in Nigeria.

It also advised the administration to draw up a policy that will make budget provision for life cycle costing mandatory for every government-owned structure.

This, it opined, will preserve and prevent them from decaying and dilapidation as has been the case in Nigeria.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja, the President of Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, (QSRBN), Murtala Aliyu, suggested that both private or government-owned buildings should have a life cycle budget.

According to him, government should henceforth, involve cost experts before the projects are conceived, noting that most projects were abandoned because they are not well prepared.

“I think what is responsible for abandoned projects is that the projects are not well prepared. Projects are not all about design but budgetary preparations are made.

“That is why on our own side we want to encourage that the government should involve cost experts before the projects are conceived.

“So long as the government just blankets the whole things without any scientific portrait, I think we would continue to have abandoned projects. By then tens of trillions of naira are scattered all over the places.

“So, the new government and president must insist that between them and the National Assembly, they must involve those experts before the projects are deployed to the public,” he said

On what the board is doing to address the issue of corruption in the construction industry, Aliyu said: “We can manage corruption by putting substantial standards on our members and make sure that we outline the issues and consequences of corruption.

“We cannot fight corruption alone. We need the architects, engineers, members of the National Assembly and the media. So in our case what we do, through outings like this, is to sensitise our members and reinforce the issue of ethics of the profession.

“One of the things we are almost concluding is developing a National Cost Data Bank, which will give a benchmark for projects. So if you are having a road project in Akwa-Ibom State, you know this is the range. With the benchmark we will be able to guide,” he said.