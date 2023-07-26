• Gov Otti provides succour

From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Traders in Aba, the commercial city of Abia State, are seemingly in sync with Governor Alex Otti. The reason is not far-fetched. The governor on assumption of office declared state of emergency on Enyimba City, beginning with evacuation of mountainous refuse that took over the roads and streets.

He also awarded contracts for the reconstruction of some major roads. But above all, the traders are pleased that the governor sent packing politicians who hijacked the leadership of various markets even when it was glaring that they are not traders.

Traders in the Eziukwu Market, Aba, chose Thursday, July 20, 2023, to thank God that those they referred to as “genuine traders with businesses in the market,” were recently inaugurated to lead them. One of their own, Chief Alphonsus Udeigbo and his team were inaugurated.

They were charged to work towards repositioning the market to its original international standard. Otti also urged them to ensure the wellbeing of those coming to do business there.

The present leadership “is made up of people we mingle and associate with, as against what was the norm, whereby outsiders, mostly political party loyalists and agents of the government in power, who were not traders nor had shops in the market, were imposed on us as leaders,” a source told Daily Sun.

While they basked in the euphoria of the new leadership, news came that the governor had sent a team to evaluate the situation of Cemetery Road, a major access into the market, linking it with other major parts of the city. The new leadership was notified that government would in a matter of weeks commence the reconstruction of the strategic artery.

The road was abandoned by previous administrations for more than 30 years. It remained impassable from the Asa/Ngwa/Port Harcourt Roads interchange, linking Omuma Road with Ariaria International Market, through Old Expressroad and Osusu to Okigwe Road in Over Rail areas.

When rehabilitated, it will provide vehicular movement into the market centre and its adjoining locations. The economic gains of the project to the government and Aba residents and visitors are better imagined.

The leadership was moved to rededicate the market to God. The event attracted ordained priests, laity, traditional rulers and other individuals. Business was suspended from 8am.

Parish priest of St Ambrose Catholic Church, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Rev. Fr. Anthony Onugba, likened the situation to an incident in the book of Exodus in the Bible, where Moses saw the burning bush in the wilderness and was commissioned by God to go to Egypt and rescue His people from bondage.

He challenged Udeigbo and his team, to brace up, to reposition the market, in line with the governor’s directive, reminding them: “To who much is given, much is expected, also from him.”

The priest, and his associate, Rev Fr. Patrick Omeonu of Christ the King Parish, Asa Road, Aba, anchored their admonition on the theme: “The Lord is my helper.” They told the traders that God had remembered them and was ready to return His presence to their locations, if they return from their sins to obey and trust him:

“Every one in our country today is angry with the society due to what we are passing through. People now perceive that their sufferings are caused by their neighbours and flair up at every little challenge. It is like, we now live in perpetual suffering. Fuel prices have been jacked up to cost more than N600. It’s like there’s no more hope in the land.

“But I have a message from God. God has come here today, to restore what you have lost. In Psalms 54 verse 4, He promised to protect you. If God is with you, no one will harm you. Psalms said God is our refuge and strength, while Philippines 4 verse 3, says He shall fight your battles.”

Udeigbo said: “We decided to organise this prayer session, to thank God, for repositioning the market administration, to be in the hands of its genuine members. We didn’t want to take off without rededicating our entire members and praying for divine direction in our affairs, to meet the governor’s reason for giving us the honour to lead.

“Soon after our inauguration, we embarked in removing debris that blocked the drainages and made major access and internal roads within the market, impassable. This cost us over N2 million.

“We were happy when government officials came from Umuahia and informed us that they were sent to evaluate the decayed condition of Cemetery Road, for the governor to know, as he plans to hand it over to a contractor that will reconstruct it within the next month.

“We are overjoyed. If you know the history of Cemetery Road and its abandonment for up to 30 years by several administrations that have ruled Abia State. Our traders do not bring in goods into the market and our customers do not use trucks to carry goods bought by them in large quantities, due to bad and abandoned access roads, and the governor wants to rehabilitate the roads. We are happy.”

Udeigbo was emphatic that his leadership would not engage nor tolerate overzealous acts by members of the market security and finance task force to collect illegal tolls from the traders, especially women, many of who he said, were widows and low-income earners.