The process of rejuvenating Aba, commercial nerve centre of Abia State, kicked off in earnest , yesterday, with the hand over of nine road works to different contractors by Governor Alex Otti.

Led by his Special Adviser to on Works, Otumchere Oti, Governor Otti defied the afternoon showers as he toured the degenerated roads across the Aba metropolis.

Excited residents cheered the governor and his entourage, which included the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, his deputy, Augustine Meregini and Deputy Majority Leader, Destiny Nwagwu.

Otti deplored the decadence that dotted long stretches of the roads earmarked for rehabilitation.

“We had promised that we are going to rebuild the roads. The first thing is that we clear the drainages, because if we don’t do that, we won’t be able to build roads that would last. As you can see on this Azikiwe Road, the main job here is to clear the drainages, desilt them and open up the flow of water to Aba River. There are a few roads we want to rebuild completely and those are the roads that we have come to handover to the contractors today,” Otti said.

Some of the roads that would receive immediate attention in order to significantly reduce the sufferings of motorists within Aba include University Road, Abayi, Green Avenue, Udeagbala Road, Shallom Road, Umuimo Road, Old Express Road, Abak Road with adjoining streets, Queens Street and Jubilee Road.

It was learnt that more roads would be included in due course.

Meanwhile, desilting of drains have commenced along Azikiwe Road. This exercise is to continue along so many other roads to facilitate the free flow of storm water, and reduce flooding on the roads.