Magnus Eze, Aba Successive government in Abia State has had to flaunt its achievements in Aba, the famous Enyimba City because of its strategic place of the commercial and industrial hub to the economy of the state. Going by the sustained media blitz by the administration of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of how it has transformed Abia, people outside the state will be forced to believe that the state, particularly the commercial city of Aba has become Eldorado. But like the Igbo would say, how the bitter kola sounds in the mouth, is not the way it tastes. It will only take a visit to Aba where the government is said to have concentrated her developmental activities to know that behind the beauty of the media barrage, lays the façade of decay. The Ikpeazu government has no doubt done some of the roads in Aba which residents described as "small small roads", such as Kamalu, Ukaegbu, Umuola and Weeks. However, the major ones left undone include Ngwa, Omuma, Osusu, Ohanku and many other roads. Some roads in the commercial city could easily pass for breeding ground for animals as pigs in particular have them as dwelling place. A good case in point is Ozuomba Road where grasses have grown to unimaginable proportion.

A trip to Nkwo Ngwa Market popularly known as the Aba Casket Market will no doubt give the picture of what the city and by extension the state looks like. Obohia, the road that leads to the market is hellish with craters all over. The portion of the road from the market towards Obohia town in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of the state is completely inaccessible. The bad state of the road is simply unimaginable and people living around the area, our correspondent gathered, have left their predicament to fate. A commercial tricycle operator, Augustine, who plies the road, told this reporter that he came at a period their “governor,” referring to Okochi (dry season) has made the road passable.