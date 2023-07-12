From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma Chapter, has kicked against the institution’s management astronomical hike in the tuition fees payable by the students, describing its action as anti-people and counterproductive.

Their resentment was contained in a statement signed by Dr. Cyril Oziegbe Onogbosele and Dr. Willam Odion, the University’s Chairman and Assistant Secretary of ASUU respectively and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

The duo said that ASUU denounced the management style of the University Administration in handling the agitations and protests currently rocking the University as a result of astronomical hike in school fees payable in the university.

They added that the Union expressed grave concern that the University Administration’s style of shutting the doors of consultation and negotiation against popular demands of the students was unhelpful and disturbing.

ASUU said the university Administration’s refusal to enter into direct dialogue and negotiation with the protesting students’ body is patently draconian and reminiscent of the dark days of undemocratic rule.

They maintained that the Union faulted and condemned the University authorities’ resort to threat, intimidation and repression of students’ right as evident in the University Management’s query to the student leaders over a call for congress of students.

“This is a crude way of handling issues of this nature. Unnecessary grandstanding and arrogance do not resolve issues of this nature. In civilized climes, dialogue is the only tool,” ASUU said.

According to the union, while the students have been calling for dialogue in the resolution of the issues and problems facing students of the University, the attitude of the University authorities has been that of a divide-and-rule tactics and desperate ploy to destabilize the students’ body and punish the student leaders for daring to demand for their rights.

ASUU noted that it was unfortunate that, whereas, the University Administration and Special Intervention Team (SIT) lack the courage to convince the Visitor to the University, Governor Godwin Obaseki to adequately fund the University such that it can compete favourably with other universities in Nigeria and globally, they have resorted to increase in school fees, introduction of all manners of charges for which students, parents and guardians of students and the workers have to bear the brunt.

The union however distanced its members from the current approach adopted by the University in dealing with the matter as well as the resolutions taken without dialoguing with the protesting students who are primary stakeholders.

“We cannot be part of this problem because as an important stakeholder in the University, the Union was not consulted in the decision to fix new fees payable by students. Therefore, ASUU members should not be dragged into the crisis,” the union added.

The union further disassociated itself from any increase in school fees that would make university education inaccessible and unaffordable by the citizens of Edo State for whom the university was founded by Prof. Ambrose Alli of the blessed memories.

The union urged the Acting Vice Chancellor to embrace civility in his approach to handling the crisis and refrain from measures that are counterproductive to the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

In particular, the union said that it described the statement credited to the Acting Vice Chancellor (AVC) of the University, Prof. Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin “that ten (10) years closure of the university gate by the students would not deter the State Government from going ahead with the new regime of school fees in the university” as provocative, undemocratic and oppressive.