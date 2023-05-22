From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, yesterday, sacked 13 of its academic and non academic staff for alleged financial impropriety, sexual harassment, age falsification and extortion .

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyin, said the decision to terminate the appointment of the alleged erring staff was reached following the recommendations of the University Staff Disciplinary Committee (USDC) which found them guilty of the offences.

Adagbonyin said this while presenting the committee’s report to the Chairman, Engr. Andrew Olotu and members of the AAU Special Intervention Team (SIT).

The acting VC said that the affected staff are from the faculty of Basic Medical Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing Department, Engineering Department, Faculty of law, Political Science, as well as the former Director of the University’s Farm.

He revealed that the disciplinary committee had given the affected staff fair hearing and recommended that “the criminal aspect of the disengage staff offence should be reported to security operatives”.

Prof. Adagbonyin said a lecturer who was the head of nursing science was recommended for sack after he was found guilty of extorting students of #32,000 and #52,000 respectively, stressing that a lecturer who was indicted for sexual harassment was also dismissed.

He said: “the lecturer had claimed to only make advances, but he went to the said girl’s church to plead for forgiveness.The victim has been protected and reassigned to another lecturer”.

The Vice Chancellor, however, said that out of the 209 disciplinary cases received, the USDC has concluded 132 of the cases, representing 63%, while 77 cases representing 37% are pending.