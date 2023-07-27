From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, Edo State, has in her bid to reposition the state-owned institution, approved the appointment of Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika to Head the Corporate Communications for the University.

A statement issued by the University’s Acting Registrar, Ambrose Odiase, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Benin City, said: “Our institution is undergoing rebranding in all facets and our corporate image is important to the growth of the institution, thus the need to engage a professional with requisite cognate experience.

“It is the belief of the Management that with the appointment of a senior media practitioner, our rebranding process is gradually climaxing, thus putting AAU at an enviable position among the comity of institutions of higher learning.

“Nigerians and our dear people of Edo State should know that Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is not only an institution of today but one with its eyes into the future”, the statement said.

Otunba Mike Aladenika, is a product of the then Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti and the International Institute of journalism.

He served as Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council. He was a Former Head of News and Current Affairs, AIT Benin, Chairman, Online Media Practitioners and Principal Editor, SPARKNEWSNAIJA.