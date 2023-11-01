By Brown  Chimezie

The Association of  Mass Communication  Alumni 2000 set has elected  Rev. Rowland Ndubuisi Iheagwam to pilot its activities  for the next 2 years.

Other members of the exco elected during the annual general  meeting in Asaba, Delta State include Ebere Ezeugwu, VP, Chief Oputa Chuka- treasurer, Kingsley Igwenazo, secretary, Ijeoma Nwaozuzu, PRO and Gladys Igbokwe financial secretary.

Ichie Chucks, immediate past president AASMACS 2000

According  to the immediate past provost of the association,  Mr Victor Chielo, the event proved  to be  the best AGM ever organised by the association as it was attended  by delegates across  the country and includes members from Enugu, Anambra/Asaba and Lagos (Megacity).

In his acceptance  speech, Reverend  Iheagwam thanked God for all His faithfulness and also appreciated all members of AASMACS 2000.