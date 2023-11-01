By Brown Chimezie

The Association of Mass Communication Alumni 2000 set has elected Rev. Rowland Ndubuisi Iheagwam to pilot its activities for the next 2 years.

Other members of the exco elected during the annual general meeting in Asaba, Delta State include Ebere Ezeugwu, VP, Chief Oputa Chuka- treasurer, Kingsley Igwenazo, secretary, Ijeoma Nwaozuzu, PRO and Gladys Igbokwe financial secretary.

Ichie Chucks, immediate past president AASMACS 2000

According to the immediate past provost of the association, Mr Victor Chielo, the event proved to be the best AGM ever organised by the association as it was attended by delegates across the country and includes members from Enugu, Anambra/Asaba and Lagos (Megacity).

In his acceptance speech, Reverend Iheagwam thanked God for all His faithfulness and also appreciated all members of AASMACS 2000.