The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has condoled with families of the Pa Akintola Williams, doyen of the accounting profession.

AANI, in a statement by its national president, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, also extended condolences to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (retd), the National Publicity Secretary read: “Pa Akintola Williams leaves behind a legacy that transcends generations. His remarkable journey, from the halls of education at Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School to becoming the first Nigerian chartered accountant, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence. His pioneering spirit led to the establishment of Akintola Williams & Co., the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa, which has now evolved into Deloitte & Touché.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Pa Williams was not only a trailblazer, but a tireless advocate for the development of the accounting profession in Nigeria. As a founding member and the first president of ICAN, he played a pivotal role in shaping the standards and ethics of our profession. His leadership extended to the establishment of the Association of Accountants in Nigeria and his invaluable contributions to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“Pa Akintola Williams’ exemplary dedication to the accounting profession and his distinguished service to the nation were duly recognised through numerous accolades, including the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM). His global impact was further acknowledged as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. AANI is very proud of him and all these pioneering accomplishments.

“As we celebrate the life of this extraordinary elder statesman, let us remember not only his professional achievements, but also the virtues of integrity, leadership, and dedication that he embodied. Pa Williams’ legacy will continue to inspire future generations of accountants, leaders, and nation-builders. AANI therefore not only call on all Nigerians to celebrate his virtues, but we also call on the Federal Government to further immortalise him.”