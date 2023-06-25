Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) during its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru-Jos, Plateau State on Saturday, elected new executive committee (EXCO) members to run its affairs for the next two years.

Emmanuel Okafor, retired diplomat, secured the position of president with 114 votes defeating Muyiwa Odejayi, who received 91 votes. Olufunke Amos was elected unopposed as vice president. Abubakar Isa won the position of secretary general with 107 votes, surpassing Elkannah Jaiyeola who obtained 96 votes.

Other positions include Babatunde Kayode, who was returned unopposed as assistant secretary general also returned unopposed was the National Publicity Secretary, Sani Usman; Maryamu Madami, was also elected unopposed as financial secretary.

Samaila Sifawa, who polled 141 votes, was returned as national treasurer after defeating Omoniyi Fagbemi, who got 60 votes.

Favour Ugwuanyi, who got 168 votes, was elected as welfare/social welfare secretary of the association as the incumbent, Love Ezema, got 33 votes.

Tijjani Dutse was elected AANI legal adviser after polling 96 votes to defeat Oluwatosin Bodunde and Gloria Ekaete, who got 54 and 49 votes, respectively. Nurudeen Abdullahi was also elected unopposed as internal auditor.

The AGM, which had the theme of “Building synergy with stakeholders towards a better society” was declared open by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.