From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The embattled National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Dr Adekunle Omo-Aje, says his recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s authentic faction after several court judgments is a victory for democracy.

Omo-Aje stated this on Wednesday while addressing the newsmen at the party’s national headquarters on Abuja.

INEC, at its meeting held on June 1, approved the recognition of Dr Omo-Aje-led executive committee of the Action Alliance.

In the commission’s memo marked: INEC/DE/No.164/2023 cited, the electoral umpire directed that Omo-Aje-led executive committee should be uploaded on its website.

Reacting, Omo-Aje said: “It was only yesterday (on Tuesday) that INEC called and recognised my leadership as national chairman of Action Alliance.

“Since the last 18 or 19 months or there about, INEC, yesterday, invited me for a meeting officially as a National Chairman of Action Alliance and that is the essence of calling the press men who have been helping us in this struggle to debrief them about latest happening.”

He expressed his happiness that the electoral umpire had finally succumbed to the order of the court.

“Gentleman of the fourth realm, I don’t seem to have a better way to describe the feeling I am having at the moment as the saying, “consistent hard work wins success” came to me straight and clear for real.

“You all will recall that for a very long time gone now, our party – Action Alliance has been sorely denigrated and contemptuously thrown into an externally induced and imaginary leadership tussle that had robbed us the much-needed peace to advance our political ratings.

“Within the last 18 months or thereabout, our party was thrown into an orchestrated crisis that succeeded in setting leaders against themselves, and members alike.

“Our belief in God, and unshakable faith in becoming winners was part of the energy that fueled our resolute belief and determination.

Ladies and gentlemen of the press, today, I address you as the substantive and authentic National Chairman of Action Alliance.

“I am highly excited to call on you today for the debriefing as you were all consistently updated while the travail lasted,” he said.

He insisted that there was no faction in AA as some people were made to believe.

“We don’t have faction in Action Alliance. Mr Kenneth Udeze is not a member of this party and that is what we have been telling the court and that is what the court has been telling Udeze’s team in all the judgements,” he said

He said whoever that wants to join the party, including Udeze, is welcome.

Several court judgments and orders had barred Mr Udeze from parading himself as the party’s national chairman, describing him as “a busybody and a meddlesome interloper.”