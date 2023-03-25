From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Baba Alkali, to arrest the trio of Messrs Kenneth Udeze, James Vernibe and Ogunmodede Adeloye for alleged impersonation.

Udeze had claimed to be the National Chairman of the AA, while Vernibe claimed to be the national secretary and Adeloye claimed to be the Osun State chairman of the party.

However, Omoaje said the three of them had since been suspended and subsequently expelled from the party for criminal offences.

He alleged that the three of them are impersonators who had earlier been arrested and remanded at the Correctional facility in Ilesa but are currently on bail.

He said the trio were remanded for various criminal offences including impersonation, adding that the trio have no moral or legal right to represent or speak on behalf of the Action Alliance.

Reacting to a press statement credited to Adeloye where he denied the candidates of the party who petitioned the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, Omoaje said since Adeloye is not a member of the party, he lacks knowledge of current happenings in the party.

He said Adeloye and his co-travellers have no right under the law to withdraw the petitions filed by members of the party before the tribunal as they are not recognised by the party.

While calling on security agencies to beam their searchlight on the three of them, Omoaje warned members of the public not to have anything to do with them on behalf of the Action Alliance, saying that anyone who relates with them on behalf of the party do so at his or her own peril.