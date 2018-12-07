Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The National Chairman of Action Alliance party (AA), Dr. Tunde Anifowose-Kelani has rejected the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu‎ as gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Dr. Anifowose-Kelani, who disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, maintained that Nwosu is yet to become a registered member of the party, and therefore, can not be recognized as the party’s standard bearer Imo State in the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, “Uche Nwosu is not yet a member of our party and that he cannot come through the back door to be a gubernatorial candidate of the party in Imo State.”

The AA National Chairman further said that the party has rules and regulations guiding its operation, adding that in order to become a registered member, there are due process such person must follow.

Dr. Kelani, therefore, advised that if Uche Nwosu really want to be a registered member of Action Alliance Party, he should do the needful.

“People of such pedigree should know better that junk politicking which would not help towards 2019.”

It will recalled that ‎Uche Nwosu and some other aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Imo State are seeking alternative party to contest elections in 2019 following the crisis that ensued during the APC primaries.