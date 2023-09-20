As A Nigerian bettor, it can be tempting to get carried away by the promises of betting platforms when they launch new products and promotions.

Heedful of this, we have reviewed BetKing’s popular new 300% acca bonus so you can know exactly what it’s about.

By the end of this post, you will know all about this new bonus, how you can enjoy it, what you should avoid as well as other promotions BetKing has available.

First off;

What is BetKing’s 300% Acca bonus? Breaking it down

Acca bonuses aren’t new. All betting sites have one with differing values. For example, betting site A could have an acca bonus of 150% while betting site B has an acca bonus of 200%.

What this means is that, if your expected win was to be ₦200,000, you’d get an acca bonus with a value of (150% of ₦200,000) with betting site A and an acca bonus with a value of (200% of ₦200,000) with betting site B.

Since 150% of ₦200,000 = ₦300,000 and 200% of ₦200,000 = ₦400,000, that means the total wins for betting site A and B would be ₦300,000 + ₦200,000 (₦500,000) and ₦400,000+ ₦200,000 (₦600,000) respectively.

That means BetKing’s 300% acca bonus effectively quadruples your expected win. Basically, if you meet the conditions required to claim the 300% acca bonus and predict all of them correctly, an expected win of N200,000 would rise to ₦800,000 with BetKing.

Eligibility and Requirements: who can participate.

BetKing’s 300% acca bonus is available to both new and existing users. To enjoy this bonus as a new user, sign up, follow all the prompts, make your first deposit, and place your bets.

For existing users, make a deposit and start betting. It’s that easy.

Note: for both new and existing users, you only start getting BetKing’s acca bonus when you have a minimum of five selections on your betslip. The more selections you add, the higher the acca bonus will be. You will enjoy the full 300% acca bonus when you have a minimum of 40 selections on your betslip

Creating Winning Accas: Walk readers through the steps.

To enjoy BetKing’s 300% acca bonus, you need to make accurate predictions. However, since you need to have at least 40 selections on your bet slip to enjoy the full bonus, there is an added risk since more selections = more risk.

Here are some tips to help you create winning accas and still enjoy BetKing’s bonus:

Eliminate sentiment: To create a winning acca, you need to push sentiment to the backburner and prioritize the higher probability. For example, if the team you support is playing a hated rival, the fan in you will want to bet on your team. If, however, the opposition is stronger, you need to ignore the sentiment and either bet on the opposition or leave the game off your betslip entirely. Accurate research: With more selections on your betslip, your margin for error is smaller and as a result, you will need to spend more time researching each market you’ll bet on. This is time-consuming but worth the effort. If you do not have the time to spare and still want to enjoy the 300% acca bonus, you can visit the BetKing Blog Combine different sports: You can pick from a wide range of options and still enjoy the 300% Acca bonus. Simply put, you’re not limited to options like Football or Basketball and can select from a wide range of online sports betting options and FootballGO markets. Spread games out over a longer period: If one day/weekend of fixtures does not give you the desired options, spread your bets out over a longer period. Hedge your bets more often: Since you’re going to have a betslip with way more variables, you can play it safer than usual with some of your selections. For example, a double chance in place of a straight win could be a smart idea. Just make sure that the hedged bets have a minimum value of 1.25 odds each to qualify for the 300% acca bonus. Only bet what you can afford to do without: No matter how tempting the offer, you should only bet what you can afford to lose. That way, you’re not putting yourself in a situation where you start chasing losses.

Conclusion

As long as you’re aware of the terms and conditions required to enjoy BetKing’ 300% acca bonus, this is an offer that can prove very profitable for you.

Remember to strike a balance; hedge your bets as often as possible, mix different sportsbook options and be prepared to spread your bets over a longer period to have the best chance to claim this amazing bonus.

Sign up to start placing your bets, including this weekend’s betting tips and enjoy BetKing’s 300% acca bonus!