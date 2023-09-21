From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) has assured Nigerians and friends of Nigeria that a new Nigeria is possible.

Abubakar gave the assurance during the public presentation of the book, ‘The Making of Modern Nigeria: Pre-Colonial Era to Date.’

Abubakar said in a few days, the country will be celebrating its 63rd independence anniversary, noting that it has been 63 years of continuous efforts at making the country better and for Nigerians as a nation to achieve the country’s full potential.

Abubakar stated that Nigerians have seen the good, the bad and hope for the best in the future, adding that Nigeria is, no doubt, going through some challenges.

Abubakar however said no matter what Nigerians think or say, the prevailing atmosphere of faltering steps, great anxiety, and recriminations is not peculiar to Nigeria, but a global phenomenon.

“The good news is that we have all it takes to surmount our challenges and press forward for a better Nigeria. To make this happen, all hands must be on deck to change our trajectory and make it possible for Nigeria to have its pride of place in the comity of nations,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar further said a necessary first step for the much-desired progress was to examine how the past was charted.

“This is where the book we are unveiling today, The Making of Modern Nigeria – From Precolonial Era Till Date, becomes auspicious. When we know about Nigeria, we will have invaluable insights to understanding the present-day challenges and the way out of the quagmire. Doing so uncannily reminds us of the exhortation of the great Chinese philosopher, Confucius: ‘Study the past if you must define the present.’

“Knowing Nigeria’s rich past and its present will serve as a springboard for us to work for the realization of a Nigeria of our collective aspirations and dreams in the no distant future. I believe that the Nigeria of our dream is possible when we contribute our quota with every sense of patriotism and nationalism.

“It is commendable that this book is dedicated to ‘‘Nigeria’s founding fathers and those who believe that some good will still come out of the country.” Our generation has played its part for the making of a modern Nigeria. The future belongs to the rising generation. It is therefore for todays and future generations to play their roles for the making of a supersonic Nigeria,” Abubakar added.

Abubakar also said every effort at chronicling Nigeria’s past was in itself a tour de force of what was, what is, and what can be.

He noted that Nigeria was a notable beacon of hope for the black race in the pre-independence era, saying that its achievement of independence on October 1, 1960, was both inspirational and reassuring for a host of Africa countries and indeed the larger global community.

“Post independence Nigeria has continued to struggle for enduring success in an increasingly complex and competitive world. It behoves on each and every one of us as Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to join hands in making Nigeria better and greater.

“This we can do by ensuring, peace reigns in our Country, being each other’s keeper. We should also support our Security Agencies in whatever way we can.

“The Sun Publishing Company, by this book, that we are here to unveil, has played its own part creditably. It is left for us here and those not here to not only acquire the book but also read it, in order to understand Nigeria and Nigerians. I have no hesitation whatsoever in commend this book to you,” Abubakar further said.

Earlier, Abubakar said he was delighted to be in the midst of the audience as they join hands to unveil the commendable effort by The Sun Publishing Ltd, publishers of Daily Sun, Sunday Sun, Saturday Sun and Sporting Sun, to engrave, in an indelible form, the rich heritage of our dear country.

“I thank the organisers of this historic event, The Sun Publishing Company and its partners, Bridge Head Communications and Compact Communications, for inviting me to serve as chairman,” Abubakar stated.