By Chukwuma Umeorah

In a renewed endeavour to inspire Nigerians to embrace their potential and rightful positions in society, Elife Academy, a Nigerian motivational organisation has emphasised the critical distinction between mentorship and parenting, noting that a nation that overlooks mentorship is risking standing still or regressing in a world where others are on the run.

known for publishing Elife magazine and presenting Mentoring Masterclass talk-show online, the academy underscored that failing to differentiate between mentorship and parenting will inevitably lead to a future generation lacking in knowledge, wisdom, and insight. Given this confusion, the prevailing perception of Nigeria’s younger generation as lacking in seriousness and depth is unsurprising.

Elife Academy argues that the remedy does not lie in seeking opportunities abroad, “A lizard in Nigeria cannot become a crocodile in America.” One cannot transform into something entirely different by changing surroundings.

Provost of Elife Academy, Dr. Bola Adewara during a recent Mentoring Masterclass Seminar held in Lagos argued that although mentorship and parenting appeared similar, they served distinct purposes. Valuable life skills such as personal growth, professional advancement, effective leadership, job satisfaction, and practical life wisdom are not typically acquired through formal education.

Adewara, also the editor of Elife magazine and author of various books, including “Discover the Secrets of Mentorship,” highlighted that qualities like patriotism and love for one’s nation, even amid challenges, are not taught in schools or homes.

Contrasting this with advanced nations where younger generations are guided through mentorship, he explains that such countries experience growth due to mentorship instilling a sense of responsibility to confront challenges within their borders. Until Nigerians positively embrace the concept of mentorship, they risk standing still in a world where others are on the run.

The recent seminar witnessed three lectures, ‘How to Prepare for a Regret-free old-age’, ‘Married and Unhappy: where has love gone,’ and ‘Avoiding mistakes most parents make with firs-borns.’

One of the organisers, Isaac Daniel said the Masterclass served as a platform for men to reflect on past missteps while harnessing the wisdom of mentors to accelerate their learning journey.

“For a nation to realise its future potential and for its youth to compete effectively on the global stage, mentorship must be given its rightful place in our scheme of things.”