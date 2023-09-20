Admonished not to prioritise money over love

By Gilbert Ekezie

In the heart of Lagos, amid the hustles and bustles of city life, a love story unfolded like a dream come true. On a sunny afternoon, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Ajah, Lagos State, Blessing and Frank Osayi embarked on a journey that would forever bind their hearts together. Their wedding was not just a celebration of love; but a testament to the enduring beauty of marriage.

The radiant bride, Blessing, dressed in a breathtaking white gown, walked down the aisle, her smile radiating pure joy. She was accompanied by her father, Dr. Frederick Efe-Oghene Okpaje, the Executive Director of Operations of Property World Africa Network, a prominent real estate conglomerate in Nigeria. His pride and happiness were palpable as he gave away his first daughter in marriage.

The wedding service, titled ‘Before the Wine Runs Out,’ was a heartfelt reminder of the importance of love and unity in marriage.

The officiating minister delivered a sermon that left a lasting impression on the young couple and the congregation.

He began by recounting the biblical story of the wedding at Canaan in Galilee, where Jesus performed his first miracle by turning water into wine. This act, he explained, symbolised the love that binds couples together, making their union unbreakable, just as the cord that cannot easily be broken.

The minister emphasised the significance of love in marriage, describing it as a “deliberate and genuine show of affection and care.” He stressed that love extends to every aspect of a relationship, including spiritual, physical, and emotional needs. This genuine affection and empathy are what makes marriages strong and enduring.

He highlighted some common pitfalls that many couples face in modern times. One of these is prioritising money over love. While financial stability is essential, it should not overshadow the importance of love and emotional connection. The minister reminded the congregation that God intentionally designed marriage for enjoyment, not endurance, and that following His guidance can lead to a fulfilling union.

Drawing lessons from the wedding at Canaan, the minister shared four key takeaways namely: Careful Guest List: Just as couples carefully plan their weddings, they should be equally cautious about who they invite into their marriage. Inviting Jesus Christ into their lives ensures His presence to guide and protect their union, Trustworthy Mentors: Having trusted mentors and family advisors is crucial. They provide spiritual guidance and counsel, helping couples navigate the challenges of married life, Trust in Jesus:

According to him, trusting Jesus in all situations is essential for a successful marriage and his guidance and grace can turn any marital challenge into an opportunity for growth and strengthening.

Lastly, the minister urged the couple to preserve Love and never to let the “wine of love” run out in their marriage.

“Love should remain at the forefront of your relationship, ensuring a bond that endures all trials.”

As Blessing and Frank exchanged their vows and rings, there was an undeniable sense of commitment and devotion in the air. They vowed to keep the “wine of love” flowing in their lives, cherishing each other’s presence and embracing the guidance of Jesus Christ as their constant companion.

The congregation, witnessing the beautiful union, left the church with a renewed sense of hope for love and marriage. In a world where divorce rates are rising, Blessing and Frank’s wedding served as a poignant reminder that true love, based on the principles of faith and genuine affection, can conquer all challenges.

Their love story, as it unfolded on that sunny day in Lagos, stands as a beacon of hope, a testament to the enduring beauty of marriage when grounded in love and faith. As Blessing and Frank embarked on their journey as husband and wife, they carried with them the lessons of ‘Before the Wine Runs Out’ and the blessings of a church filled with witnesses to their love story.