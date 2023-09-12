From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikot Ekpene/ Obot Akara/ Essien Udim Federal Constituency, of Akwa Ibom State, Patrick Umoh, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing indigenes of the state into critical positions in his administration.

Umoh, in a statement, while expressing appreciation to President Tinubu, for the appointments, reaffirmed the support of the people of Akwa Ibom to the present administration.

The lawmaker also congratulated President Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). He noted that that there is no doubt about the President’s commitment to moving the country forward.

Umoh : “I extend our deep gratitude to the leader of our party and president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his graciousness, trust and savoury consideration of our party members in Akwa Ibom State for critical public roles in the current administration.

“It is of historical consequence and great sense of pride for our constituents and the people in Akwa Ibom that HE Senator Godswill Akpabio enjoyed your quite defining support and that of our party to emerge the president of the 10th senate.

“We were then blessed by your choice of Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo as Minister of State (Gas) Petroleum Resources, Mr. Victor Antai as Executive Director (Projects) at NDDC, Arch. Ubokutom Nyah as Mandate Secretary of Transportation, FCTA and indeed several others.

“While the emergence of our foremost constituent, Senator Godswill Akpabio as senate president and your appointments of these great Nigerians have excited our members in the State, these outstanding choices have profoundly inspired hope amongst our members in the quality of your team and the inviolable commitment to lead Nigeria to unimaginable heights in few years.

“We therefore thought to say thank you and to reaffirm our resolute support and continous trust in Mr. President’s agenda to move Nigeria to her deserved place of greatness amongst the comity of Nations inspite of the challenges of the now.

“This assurance of support and loyalty of our constituents reverberates even louder on the occasion of the judicial confirmation of your freely given mandate by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. “