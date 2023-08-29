Technology enthusiasts, fashion aficionados, and entertainment seekers are in for a treat as PAD2023 unveils a captivating lineup.

Technology for All: Disruptive Innovations Unveiled: The technology segment of PAD2023 will shine a spotlight on disruptive technologies, including AI, Meterverse, and Augmented Reality. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience these advancements up close, engaging with experts in the field and gaining insights into their real-world applications.

Fashion Takes the Stage: Blending tradition with modernity, PAD2023 will showcase an Urban-Trad Fusion runway show, an artistic amalgamation of cultures and creativity. Attendees can expect to be enthralled by a seamless blend of fashion and innovation.

Entertainment Extravaganza: No PAD event is complete without entertainment that leaves a lasting impression. Comedy, musical performances, and giveaways promise to keep attendees entertained throughout the evening.

Time Walkway Experience: In a powerful endeavor to raise awareness about climate change, PAD2023 presents the Time Walkway Experience. Guests will journey down this immersive pathway to witness firsthand the effects of climate change and its adverse impacts if left unchecked. This eye-opening experience is a call to action, inspiring attendees to engage with the urgent issue of environmental sustainability.

Inspiration through Recognition:

PAD2023 recognizes and celebrates remarkable achievements. This year, PAD2023 is proud to honor Ms. Hilda Bacci, a culinary maestro who recently secured a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time. Her journey of perseverance and excellence embodies the event’s theme of “Now and Tomorrow,” inspiring Nigerians to reach for new heights.

Additionally, PAD2023 acknowledges the groundbreaking achievements of Uniccon Group, creators of Africa’s first humanoid robot. Their dedication to innovation and AI serves as a beacon of progress, aligning seamlessly with the event’s focus on technological advancements.

Celebrating Industry Excellence:

PAD2023 proudly presents the Excellence Awards to commend exceptional contributions in various sectors:

Entertainment Company Award: Champion Entertainment will be recognized for their exceptional strides in the entertainment industry this year. Their commitment to entertainment excellence has enriched the cultural landscape and captivated audiences.

Fintech Company & Real Estate Company Awards are also among the awards to be given.

Building Connections, Shaping Futures:

PAD2023 goes beyond entertainment; it’s a platform for networking, learning, and igniting creativity. A dynamic round table discussion featuring thought leaders promises to enrich attendees’ perspectives on AI and its implications for the future. This engagement aligns with PAD2023’s commitment to inspiring individuals to think beyond boundaries.