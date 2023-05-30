From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Serving female Senators of the 9th National Assembly have congratulated Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the newly sworn-in president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

Oluremi Tinubu, who currently represents Lagos Central at the 9th Senate, has become the First Lady of the Nation following the swearing into office of her Husband on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Tinubu, 71 of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over from his party man, former president Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) He was inaugurated alongside his Vice Presidential running mate Kashim Shettima after scoring 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates held on February 25.

The Senators identified with Oluremi Tinubu describing her as one of theirs, expressing their confidence in her capacity to oversee the office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The female Parliamentarians in a jointly signed statement on Monday described the Lagos Central Senator now Nigeria’s First Lady as passionate, hardworking and a selfless bundle of humanity whose love and desire to see a more prosperous nation that works for everyone, is unimpeachable.

According to the statement signed by Senators: Abiodun Olujimi (Ekiti South), Stella Oduah ( Anambra North), Uche Lilian Ekwunife ( Anambra Central), Aishatu Ahmed Binani ( Adamawa Central), Betty Apiafi ( Rivers West), Nora Dadu’ut ( Plateau South) and Akon Etim Eyakenyi ( Akwa-Ibom South) her experience as Lawmaker will be very essential in assisting President Tinubu who also is a former Senator in piloting the affairs of the nation.

The lawmakers felicitated her to attaining the milestone;

“As the nation gets a change of Government, we want to specially congratulate our very own Senator Oluremi Tinubu OON, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for attaining this auspicious milestone.

“The good Senator has spent years in service to humanity and has been at the forefront of mainstreaming issues germane to women and we retain no doubts that having her strong voice and presence at the very seat of power, will go a long way in addressing these issues.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is one passionate, hardworking and selfless bundle of humanity whose love and desire to see a more prosperous nation that works for everyone, is unimpeachable and we join all lovers of Truth in congratulating her for attaining this milestone.

“May God grant her more wisdom in confronting the many challenges ahead as she, no doubt, will be a stabilizing force in the government of Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu GCFR.