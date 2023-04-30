…Charges them to protect, not extort travellers

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Worried by the increase in urban gangsterism perpetrated by criminals popularly known as ‘Sara-Suka’ in Kaduna metropolis, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who demanded an aggressive action against the criminals has received a progress report from the Kaduna State Police Command.

The criminals had been attacking citizens and snatching their mobile phones and other belongings, a situation which resulted in loss of several lives and injuries inflicted on innocent citizens.

According to the report, which was accompanied with pictorial evidence, a total of 98 suspects were arrested between the 26th and 28th of April, 2023, of which 19 had been charged to court.

However, 61 are still under investigation at various police divisions within the Kaduna metropolis, while 18 of those arrested have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

The report further revealed that several exhibits were recovered from the suspects which included snatched mobile phones, sharp knives, sharp scissors, cudgels, dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, assorted hard drugs and accessories to aid their consumption, masters keys and other valuables.

A statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the governor tasked the command to ensure due diligence in prosecution without compromise, and directed a manhunt of those at large should be intensified until they were all brought to justice.

He also condoled families that lost their loves ones and wished the injured speedy recovery.

He further allayed their fears of any possible compromise of the cases, stating that the Kaduna State Government had an effective mechanism in place through the Ministry of Justice to ensure a thorough and scrupulous process.

“The governor called on members of communities such as Rigasa, Kawo, Ungwan Muazu, Badarawa, Kwaru, Rigachikun, Barnawa, Ungwan Rimi, Trikania, Nasarawa, Makera, Sabon Tasha, Narayi, Rafin Guza, Tudun Wada and other locations, to provide the names of suspected gang members in their localities for follow-up action by security agencies,” the statement added.