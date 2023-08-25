From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, was sworn in on November 27, 2022, and two days after his inauguration, he issued an executive order dethroning the Owa of Igbajo, Aree of Iree and Akinrun of Ikirun.

He immediately directed security agents to take over the palaces of the dethroned monarchs and constituted a review committee to look into the appointment of the traditional rulers.

The panels inaugurated are: Staff Audit/Appointment/Promotions Review Committee, State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, Contact/MOU/Agreements Review Committee, Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee with Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, Dr. B. T. Salam, Hon. Niyi Owolade, Rev Bunmi Jenyo respectively as chairmen.

While the stools remain vacant, the white paper on the report of the committee has not been issued till now.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dosu Babatunde, told Saturday Sun that the report of the committee has been submitted to the governor before the inauguration of commissioners.

He said, “The report was submitted to the governor before the constitution of the executive committee. Very soon the white paper on the report will be out.”

The spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed that the committee has submitted the report to the governor and a white paper committee has been put in place.

He explained that the white paper would have been submitted but was delayed because the executive committee had not met.

Rasheed assured that the governor will soon call a meeting of the state executive committee where the white paper is likely to be presented for approval.