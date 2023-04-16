…Abiodun, Obasanjo eulogize late World Court Judge

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday charged Nigerians to emulate the commitment and sacrifice as exemplified by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, late Bola Ajibola.

According to him, that the country would experience more socio-economic development, if Nigerians could imbibe and live the values left behind by the former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

President Buhari who made the call at the 8th Day Fida’u for late Ajibola at the Crescent University, Abeokuta, said the deceased was not only a Pan-Africanist and a world class legal guru, but a philanthropist who used his wealth to cater for the less privileged in the society.

Represented by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari expressed his condolences with the family, the Ogun State government and people of the state, noting that “Prince Ajibola made Nigeria proud and was well disposed to issues relating to the development of Islam and education. your loss is our loss”.

The president added that the late judge had an illustrious career as he towered above his colleagues as a Judge of the World Court, observing that the best way to honour the deceased was for Nigerians to be committed to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Also speaking, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun described late Ajibola as a man who lived an impactful life by establishing the Crescent University, to provide quality education to the people.

The governor affirmed that he was a great icon and an industrious son of the state who sacrificed his time, energy and resources to the service of God and humanity, calling on Nigerians to live a life that people would be proud of after their demise.

In his remarks, former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, while recalling his childhood days with late Ajibola, said he had always been a workaholic who would strive to make good use of opportunities as well as be the best in all his endeavours.

According to the former president, the late legal luminary was integrity personified and a core professional who was committed not only to his job, but his family, adding that the vacuum created by his demise would be hard to fill.

The Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, remarked tha Prince Ajibola was a man of high integrity and a community man who made an indelible impact on the lives of the people around him.

In his sermon, the Mufaseer of Egbaland, Dr. Taofeeq Amolegbe, who spoke on the topic ‘Life after death’, said no man came to the world with anything and would return to his or her Maker without anything, calling on the people to do good deeds all the time as no one knows when death would come.

Also giving his sermon entitled ‘Sustenance of Islamic Projects’, the Grand Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Sulaiman Farooq, admonished people to distinguish God’s projects from man’s projects, saying men should ensure that they execute projects that could serve God and are of great benefit to humanity.

Prayers were later said for the repose of the dead, Ogun State and Nigeria.