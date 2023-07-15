By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 80 suspected cultists between April and July 14, 2023 . Giving a breakdown of how the suspects were nabbed, the police said in April, 42 suspected cultists belonging to different groups were arrested at different places within the state, while 17 others were arrested in June.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who paraded 27 suspected criminal,said that 20 of them were suspected cultists.

Hundeyin said that the suspects paraded were arrested within three weeks, stressing that cultism has become a major crime that was giving the command serious problem.

According to him, Mushin, Ikorodu, Okokomaiko, Ebute-Metta, Obalende, Lekki-Ajah, Shomolu, Badagry, were areas where the suspects have their bases.

Hundeyin, said that the police recovered dangerous weapons, including ammunition, guns, cutlasses, knives, charms of all kinds,and their Barrets representing their groups.

Hundeyin, appealed to the members of the public to join hands in bringing the menace to an end in Lagos State.

He said, amongst those paraded were suspected armed robbers, murderer and suspected vandals.