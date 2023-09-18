From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Eight suspected cultists have been arrested in Oghara, a polytechnic community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is even as police operatives, during a routine stop and search exercise, arrested two other suspects in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area with one locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one dagger and some native charms.

Confirming both arrest in a statement on Monday, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe said the arrest of the suspected cultists followed a raid of a black spot in Oghara.

Edafe said the raid was effected after a reported clash of two rival cult groups in the community, where some persons were murdered.

He said following the disturbing report, the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass deployed tactical teams to Oghara to complement the effort of the DPO to restore sanity in the area.

Consequently, according to Edafe, the command’s “Raider’s operatives in a combined effort with raiders volunteers, raided a black spot in Oghara and arrested one Gideon Emu Oboni aged 23 years of Oghara.

“The suspect during interrogation stated that he is a member of Black Axe Confraternity and he led the operatives to the premises of other members of his gang.”

He gave the names of other suspects as Jerry Omonode (27), Wisdom Simeon (27), Patrick Friday (22), Blessing Ovuakpoya (23), Emonena Vincent (24), Eseverere Nelson (28) and Abel Onos (24).

Items recovered from them include two cut-to-size locally made guns, 12 cartridges, two battle axes, two NBM berets, two calabash, cult regalia.