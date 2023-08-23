From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Seventy four Coalition of Civil Society Organization of Nigeria (COCSON) on Tuesday, backed stance of the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, against Femi Falana, over alleged claim of acquisition of properties abroad by NIMASA.

COCSON made its position known during a press conference held in Abuja, where leaders of the CSOs expressed disappointment of the accusations made by Falana.

This was contained in a statement signed by some of the leaders including President Transparency & Accountability Group, Comrade Ayo Ologun; Executive Director, African Leadership Strategy and Transparency Development Initiative, Comrade Nelson Ossaieze; President

Ijaw Youth Assembly, Comrade Dabara Dagogo; Convener, Centre for Public Accountability, Femi Lawson; President

Arewa Youth Congress, Nura Alkali; Convener, Transparency Initiative Project, Yemen Ngutor; and Executive Director, Pan African Society for Social and Economic Change Secretary COCSON, Basah Mohammed.

According to them, after a thorough investigation which COCSON had “contracted an independent investigator who’s primary Term of Reference was to investigate the accusations made by the respected Femi Falana, SAN against the management of NIMASA that it recently acquired no fewer than three properties in England, UK.

“We want to state today that the report from the investigation has been turned in, we also want to state that other person who were consulted in this matter has unanimously agreed that the accusations are false since.

“We want to state for the record that it is a public knowledge that the agency has not acquire any property abroad for the past 30 years.

“It is important to state categorically that NIMASA is one of the agencies of government which has good administration and high level of integrity. They have also displayed a high level of compliance to the extant laws guiding its operations.

“While we don’t want to join words with the learned silk, we indeed appreciate his opinions on topics of public concern but it is obvious that he may have been misguided by other persons on this matter.

“The NIMASA DG, Dr. Bashir Jamoh for the record is known for his proven track records in the NIMASA which is devoid of any form of corruption and scandalous act.

“Dr. Jamoh, since his appointment has shown that he is a round peg in a round hole. Since his emergence, he has identified some of the problems in NIMASA and has successfully put in place solutions.

“Also, The accusations of nepotism, mismanagement of funds and awarding fictitious contracts against Dr. Bashir Jamoh, is false and baseless. As a matter of fact, employment under Jamoh has been transparent and devoid of any manipulation. Jamoh as a person has refused to directly get involved in employment.”

However, in strong terms, the 74 CSOs said,”We are therefore appealing to those engaging in such smear campaign to desist from such acts and allow the DG of NIMASA to concentrate on his duties.

“We also enjoin individuals and other Anti-corruption Vanguard, to carry out there personal investigation on the credibility of these claims.”