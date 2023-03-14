By Chinelo Obogo

Seven governorship candidates have stepped down for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the March 18 governorship election. A total of nine political parties endorsed his candidature yesterday.

The parties are: APP, ADP, APM, NRM, YPP, NNPP, ZLP and PRP.

In a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the Alliance for Registered Political Parties (ARPP) made up of nine parties, said the candidates of the All Peoples Party (APP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), have formally declared their support for Sanwo-olu’s re-election.

The ARPP said; “We reached this decision sequence to our thorough analysis of all the good works and rapid development in Lagos. We cannot sacrifice the various landmark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking. The governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of due commendation and continuity is key.

“We observed at a close range his energetic campaign across the state. He has delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.

“It is worthy of note that he literarily saved the country from the scourge of covid-19 through proactive measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes. Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing, science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term.

“It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos State to be in tune with Bola Tinubu’s presidency at a time like this to achieve our age long desires and lofty aspirations.

Lagos State at a time like this is “better entrusted in the hands of experienced and patriotic leaders.

A vote for Sanwo Olu will indeed be an endorsement for continuity and greater development.

“In view of the above, Ajayi Adebayo (YPP), Mrs. Adeyemi Abiola (APP), Adenipebi Mode Adekunle (ZLP) Kupoluyi Funmi (APM) and Ishola Bamidele (ADP),

have decided to step down and Sanwo-olu for second term in the office as Governor of Lagos State in the coming election on 18th March 2023.

“This support is born out of love and desire for a greater Lagos which BOS has set the pace and deserve to drive it to fruition. We wish to seize this opportunity to inform and urge all our supporters across Lagos State to vote massively on March 18 for Sanwo-olu as governor and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat.”